  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Telecom
Business

Here's why Facebook bought stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore

Updated : April 22, 2020 09:08 AM IST

The Facebook deal is now the centrepiece of the ambitions of India’s biggest private company to cut net debt to zero by March 2021.
Since its launch three years ago, Jio, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has grown at a sprinter’s pace to become India’s largest telecom company.
For Facebook, India has in recent years emerged as a critical market. The company has more users in India than any other country.
Here's why Facebook bought stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore

You May Also Like

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement