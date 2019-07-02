Telecom
Head of 5G panel wants China's Huawei out of telecom trials, says report
Updated : July 02, 2019 08:33 AM IST
Principal scientific adviser K Vijay Raghavan said India should “go for (5G) trials immediately with all, except for Chinese vendors”: report
Raghavan said that India should weigh pros and cons before opting for Chinese operators, as per the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more