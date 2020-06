Haryana has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Programme that will benefit 52 lakh school students largely residing in villages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday.

He said under the agreement, all four channels of Eduset will now be available on the Jio platform free of cost.

He said the main objective of the state is to impart education to every school student in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

With this new initiative, the students will be able to watch all four channels of Eduset through television, laptop, desktop, tablet and smartphone.

Apart from this, the broadcast content on television will also be available on Geo-TV for a week so that the students can watch it according to their convenience and time.

The minister said this step would benefit about 52 lakh Hindi and English medium students studying in government and private schools under the Haryana School Education Board, the CBSE Board and other boards.

He said there are about 94 lakh subscribers of Jio in Haryana which makes it easy for most of them to access Reliance Jio TV.

A separate educational material is relayed for students who are preparing for competitive examination of JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

The minister said that even in the adverse conditions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, the task of imparting necessary education to every student has been carried out.

The Distance Education Programme has been going on since April 15, 2020.