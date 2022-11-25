Gujarat becomes India's first state to get Jio True 5G coverage in all district headquarters

Reliance Jio, in its release, invited its users in Gujarat to avail Jio Welcome Offer — to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Gujarat became the first Indian state to get Jio True-5G, the 5G data service offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, in all its district headquarters under the 'True 5g for all' initiative. In a press release on Friday, Reliance Jio said all 33 district headquarters in Gujarat are now equipped with Jio True 5G service.

"We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 percent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives," Akash M Ambani , chairman, of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said.

Reliance Jio, in its release, invited its users in Gujarat to avail Jio Welcome Offer — to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio will now launch a series of True 5G -powered initiatives across education, healthcare, agriculture, industry 4.0 and IOT (Internet of Things) sectors, the press release said.

The release also mentioned the True 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’, "in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat". This initiative will connect schools with JioTrue5G connectivity, Advanced Content Platform, Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform and School Management Platform.

Reliance Foundation already runs a program named Education & Sports for All (ESA) under which empowers youth at the grass-root level with quality-education and opportunities in sports.

"Education is a focus area for Our Hon’ble Prime Minister. Imagine the power of having 300-400 million skilled Indians joining the workforce in the next 10-15 years. It will not only give a better standard of living to each Indian but will also help in realizing our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047." Akash Ambani said, as per the press release.