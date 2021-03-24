Growth in ARPU offers opportunities for all 3 major telecom players: CLSA report Updated : March 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST The brokerage firm also mentioned that hikes in post-paid plans will help Vi’s revenue by a mere 1 percent since the hikes are in a few select plans. The brokerage note added that with tariff hikes and rising 4G data, it sees the sector’s revenue at $32 billion versus $23 billion by the calendar year 2023. Published : March 24, 2021 04:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply