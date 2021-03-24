Growth in ARPU offers opportunities for all 3 major telecom players: CLSA report

Brokerage firm CLSA has stated in its report on the telecom sector that the growth in average revenue per user offers opportunities for all the three major players in the telecom sector in India — Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Jio.

The brokerage note added that with tariff hikes and rising 4G data, it sees the sector’s revenue at $32 billion versus $23 billion by the calendar year 2023.

The CLSA note stated: "Vi has hiked post-paid tariff by 7-9 percent in two of its family plans. Both Vi and Bharti’s post-paid tariffs are at 25 percent premium to Jio in comparable plans."

The brokerage firm also mentioned that hikes in post-paid plans will help Vi’s revenue by a mere 1 percent since the hikes are in a few select plans.

A few days ago, on March 18, Vi reported that the company had added 17 lakh, new subscribers, in January, according to the latest data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This was the first time Vi had added subscribers in the last 15 months.

Two days later, on March 20, the company stated that there was some error on its part in calculating the numbers. It informed TRAI that a company executive had committed an error in calculating the number of new users in Uttar Pradesh (West).

When it comes to adding new subscribers, Bharti Airtel continued to expand its footprint, adding a huge 59 lakh users in January alone. Airtel was followed by Jio that added 20 lakh, wireless subscribers, during the same period.

While Airtel has outpaced Jio for the sixth straight quarter, the latter remains the most subscribed telco in India with 41 crore people opting for its services. Airtel is on the second spot with 34.46 crore users, followed by Vi at 28.6 crores.