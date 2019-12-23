Telecom
Govt yet to seek legal opinion on AGR dues as deadline approaches, says report
Updated : December 23, 2019 10:26 AM IST
The total dues exceed Rs 3 lakh crore and need to be paid by January 24, 2020, according to the Supreme Court ruling.
The Supreme Court on October 24 had rejected the telecom companies' definition of AGR and asked them to pay their long-pending dues.
