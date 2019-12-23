Govt yet to seek legal opinion on AGR dues as deadline approaches, says report

With just about a month to go for telecom operators and non-telecom public sector undertakings to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues following the Supreme Court’s October ruling on the matter, the government is yet to take a legal view on the issue, reported Financial Express.

The total dues exceed Rs 3 lakh crore and need to be paid by January 24, 2020, according to the Supreme Court ruling.

“No legal opinion has been sought on the issue as of now,” the offices of AG and SG were quoted as saying by Financial Express. The report noted that the government’s approach towards telecom operators is understandable owing to the financial stress on the major operators, the lack of legal advice on dues owed to non-telecom PSUs, which exceed Rs 2 lakh crore, was perplexing. Non-telecom PSUs own some form of telecom license or spectrum.