Economy
Govt weighs 20-year window for payment of telecom companies' AGR dues, says report
Updated : November 04, 2019 11:26 AM IST
A government panel is considering the offer with the aim of providing relief on telecom firms.
In addition, the report said that the Union government may also consider a reduction in the total incidence of taxation to help the troubled sector.
The development comes soon after the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had written to the government detailing troubles faced by the telecom sector.
