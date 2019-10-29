TOP NEWS »

Govt unlikely to approve 2-year moratorium on spectrum payment, says report

Updated : October 29, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Earlier, Vodafone-Idea had requested relief from the government from paying up its dues linked to the spectrum fees.
This, in turn, had prompted the telecom department to consider giving all telecom companies a two-year moratorium for the payment of dues.
Such a proposal may not be entertained at a time when the country is reeling under severe financial constraints, the report said.
