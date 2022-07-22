India to hold mock 5G auctions to identify teething issues today

The Department of Telecom (DOT) is gearing up for the much-awaited 5G spectrum auctions and in the endeavour to make it glitch-free on July 26, it will conduct mock auctions today and tomorrow ( July 22, 23).

The aim of this mock auction is to identify and address any teething issues so that the main process goes off smoothly. This is the penultimate step before the spectrum is put under the hammer for the bidders.

The government will put up 72,000 MHz of mobile airwaves on sale with 20 years of validity in the biggest-ever spectrum auction.

There are many sweeteners that the government has put in place . The biggest one is that the spectrum which will be acquired in 2021 auctions will carry zero spectrum usage charge. A spectrum usage charge (SUC) is paid on the adjusted gross revenues by telcos annually and is an added cost for telcos.

The government is expecting to earn Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore by auctioning 5G airwaves in July, sources told CNBC-TV18.

RIL’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited gained 31.1 lakh subscribers in May, ahead of the upcoming 5G auction.