Business
Govt planning a 2-year holiday on spectrum payments to ease burden on telecom operators, says report
Updated : October 16, 2019 10:17 AM IST
To ease the burden on the three debt-laden private telecommunications firms in the country, the telecom department is working on a plan to provide a two-year holiday on spectrum dues payment amounting to Rs 40,000 crore.
The three surviving private telecom firms in the country — Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel — have a combined debt in excess of Rs 7 lakh crore.
Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the government is trying to create favourable atmosphere for telecom operators in the country.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more