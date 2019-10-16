TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,450
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Telecom
Business

Govt planning a 2-year holiday on spectrum payments to ease burden on telecom operators, says report

Updated : October 16, 2019 10:17 AM IST

To ease the burden on the three debt-laden private telecommunications firms in the country, the telecom department is working on a plan to provide a two-year holiday on spectrum dues payment amounting to Rs 40,000 crore.
The three surviving private telecom firms in the country — Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel — have a combined debt in excess of Rs 7 lakh crore.
Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the government is trying to create favourable atmosphere for telecom operators in the country.
Govt planning a 2-year holiday on spectrum payments to ease burden on telecom operators, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV