Govt faces challenges in granting relief to Vodafone Idea: Sources

The government faces challenges in granting relief to beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea, CNBC-TV18 learned from sources on Monday. The Department of Telecom (DoT) can't allow the extension of the moratorium unilaterally amid media reports questioning the business viability of the telco, they added. Any extension of the moratorium on spectrum dues would require a nod from the finance ministry and the latter has shared concerns on the fiscal implication of a moratorium on spectrum dues.

The government had earlier allowed a moratorium on spectrum dues for both FY21 and FY22. The next tranche of Rs 15,900 crore of non-AGR spectrum dues becomes payable from April 2022.

Moreover, the decision on the floor pricing is the remit of the TRAI and not DoT. The TRAI had earlier rejected pleas for floor pricing and has batted for pricing under forbearance.

Conversion of Vodafone debt into equity an option: Banks to DoT

Conversion of debt of the stressed telecom player Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) into equity could be an option to emerge out of the crisis, lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) have suggested to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to a PTI report. The DoT had called senior bank officials on Friday to discuss the stress in the telecom sector arising out of the Supreme Court order last month on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues payable by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, the news agency quoted sources as saying.

The top court has given a time period of 10 years to telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR-related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government. Bankers also told senior DoT officials that conversion of debt of VIL into equity is an option but not a sustainable one, sources said, adding that since VIL had not defaulted on its debts so far, they cannot take any action yet.

In a bid to keep a company a going concern, banks have used the option of converting debt into equity in many stress cases in the past. Capital infusion by promoters is the best option in the given scenario, sources said quoting bankers.

The UK-based Vodafone has a 45 percent stake while Aditya Birla Group owns a 27 percent stake in the VIL. Lenders, both public and private, stare at a loss of Rs 1.8 lakh crore in case VIL collapses. A large part of the loans to the lender is in the form of guarantees with public sector banks having a lion's share of the debt.

Among the private sector lenders, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank may be impacted the most. As a precursor, some private lenders with a funded exposure have already started making provisions. For example, IDFC First Bank has marked the account of VIL as stressed and has made provisions of 15 percent ( Rs 487 crore) against the outstanding exposure of Rs 3,244 crore (funded and non-funded).

"This provision translates to 24 percent of the funded exposure on this account. The said account is current and has no overdues as of June 30, 2021," the lender had said in its Q1 FY22 investor presentation, referring to the account as "one large telecom account". According to official data, VIL had an AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore out of which the company has paid Rs 7,854.37 crore and Rs 50,399.63 crore is outstanding.