    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometelecom News

    Govt cracks down on 30 illegal telecom set-ups for routing ISD calls

    Govt cracks down on 30 illegal telecom set-ups for routing ISD calls

    Govt cracks down on 30 illegal telecom set-ups for routing ISD calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Illegal telecom set-ups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline network for distribution of call, which is not allowed as per regulations. Such illegal set-ups pose a security threat and revenue loss to the government.

    The Department of Telecommunications in coordination with telecom service providers and law enforcement agencies has cracked down on 30 entities that were routing ISD calls received through internet illegally to mobile and wireline customers in India.
    Illegal telecom set-ups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline network for distribution of call, which is not allowed as per regulations. Such illegal set-ups pose a security threat and revenue loss to the government.
    "DoT field units in coordination with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom set-ups in last four months," an official statement said on Wednesday.
    Members of the public are requested to report such illegal establishments to DoT's call centre, the statement said.
    The government has set-up call centres with the number 1800110420 and 1963 for reporting cases by public on receiving any international call displaying Indian mobile or landline number.
    Also Read: Bharti Airtel says would have preferred to defer 5G rollout by a year, given a choice
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Department of TelecommunicationDepartment of TelecommunicationsDoTTelecom

    Previous Article

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Arshdeep's three wickets; Suryakumar and Rahul half-centuries guide India to win

    Next Article

    IND vs SA 1st T20I highlights: Arshdeep's three wickets, Rahul, Suryakumar's fifties fashion India's 8-wicket win

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng