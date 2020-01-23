Telecom
Telcos get breather; no coercive action if firms fail to clear AGR dues
Updated : January 23, 2020 05:36 PM IST
Early today, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have written to DoT requesting the government to wait for orders from the Supreme Court on AGR dues.
On January 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions by the telecom firms to review its October verdict.
The apex court had on October 24 last year upheld the AGR definition formulated by DoT and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by telecom service providers.
