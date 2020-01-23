Telcos get breather; no coercive action if firms fail to clear AGR dues

In a major relief to the stressed telecom sector, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) not to take any coercive action against telecom companies for non-payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues until further court orders.

Early today, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have written to DoT requesting the government to wait for orders from the Supreme Court with regards to the firms seeking more time to pay the required amount.

On January 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions by the telecom firms to review its October verdict which rejected the telcos' definition of AGR and exposed them to payments of up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

In the petitions, the companies had urged that the apex court revisit its judgment and amend it in any shape or form to grant them relief. However, after the SC dismissed their pleas with no changed in the January 23 deadline for payment of dues, the firms had filed a modification petition. This time, they did not dispute the amount but requested for more time to pay the same.

The apex court had on October 24 last year upheld the AGR definition formulated by DoT and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by telecom service providers.