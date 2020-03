Vodafone Group chief executive officer Nick Read on Friday met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment.

According to a source, who requested anonymity, the government assured Vodafone that India is not looking at a monopolistic telecom market.

The company acknowledged that the AGR issue should have been addressed long back.

“We clarified very clearly that India is against monopoly and want Vodafone to survive and do well. We also want Vodafone to stay invested in India” said the source.

Vodafone Idea has submitted the self-assessment document to the department of telecommunications (DoT), which stands at Rs 21,533 crore as against DoT’s demand of Rs 56709 core, for AGR dues.

The company has also informed that, according to its self-assessment principal amount stands at Rs 6,854 for the period of FY07-FY19. Vodafone Idea has deposited only Rs 3,500 crore so far towards the AGR dues.

“The government support that the sector needs is work in progress and at least the principal amount has to be paid by the telecom companies if there’s seriousness in making payment of AGR dues.

Vodafone has assured that it is exploring ways to make balance payment” according to the source.

The government has reiterated that it intends to abide by the Supreme Court order on AGR issue, and is also concerned about the financial health of the sector players. It also said that consumer interests will be kept in mind.