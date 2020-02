Telecom

Govt approves merger of Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers

Updated : February 21, 2020 10:19 PM IST

The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a pan-India tower company with over 163,000 towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas.

The combined entity will be the largest tower company in the world outside China.