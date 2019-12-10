Telecom
Government warns telcos against delay in AGR dues, says report
Updated : December 10, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The DoT also has asked them to seek clarifications by December 13 on any doubts that may not have been covered in the recent Supreme Court judgment.
The government has said that around 15 telcos need to pay over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, which could rise further
