Government warns telcos against delay in AGR dues, says report

The government has warned all telecom licence holders against any delays in the payment of dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), Economic Times reported.

According to the report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all telecom licence holders, including non-telecom companies, to speed up the process of self-assessment of AGR-based dues and their payments.

In a letter written last week, the DoT also has asked them to seek clarifications by December 13 on any doubts that may not have been covered in the recent Supreme Court judgment, the report added.

The government has said that around 15 telcos need to pay over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, which could rise further.

“Any issues should be pointed out in the comprehensive representation to be submitted, but in no case the self-assessment and payment of dues are to be delayed,” said the December 5 DoT letter, which ET has seen.

“The comprehensive representation shall be submitted within a week (latest by December 13),” the letter said.