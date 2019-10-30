#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Government 'unlikely' to tinker with Supreme Court order on AGR

Updated : October 30, 2019 03:01 PM IST

The government formed a panel to look into financial woes of telcos after the apex court's AGR blow.
Headed by Cabinet Secretary, the panel will not risk government intervention, and at best look at giving more time for spectrum dues payment, reduction of USO.
Government 'unlikely' to tinker with Supreme Court order on AGR
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV