Economy
Government likely to reduce licence fees of telcos, says report
Updated : December 24, 2019 11:18 AM IST
According to the government officials cited in the report, a high-level meeting will be held this week to take a call on scaling down the licence fees.
The move, as per the report, will save the three network providers a combined Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more