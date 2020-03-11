  • SENSEX
Government collects Rs 25,900 crore in AGR dues: Minister tells parliament

Updated : March 11, 2020 05:25 PM IST

The minister said the government has "again" directed the operators to make full payments in a letter dated March 4, 2020.
Dhotre informed the House that so far, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore and Vodafone Idea has shelled out Rs 3,500 crore.
Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore, while Rs 3.9 crore has been received from Reliance Communications. Reliance Jio has paid about Rs 195 crore.
