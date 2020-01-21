Telecom
Government allows 100% FDI in Bharti Airtel
Updated : January 21, 2020 08:13 PM IST
Last year, the Department of Telecom had returned Bharti Airtel’s FDI application as the company had not provided clarity on the foreign investor.
Earlier, Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, had sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singtel and other foreign entities.
