Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that search engine giant Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 percent stake in RIL's technology arm. This is the 14th investment in Jio Platforms in less than 3 months.

This is not just a financial investment but a strategic deal by the internet giant. Thus, Jio Platforms now has four strategic partners including Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and Google. Jio is the only company in the world to have both Google and Facebook as strategic investors.

The company says four strategic partners besides bringing in cash are also going to play a strategic role in shaping the future of Jio.

It also has six most admired technology and financial investors and three sovereign funds. The total funds raised by the company stand at Rs 1,52,056 crore.

What the partnership will create

Jio and Google will together design an operating system for an entry-level 4G phone and even a 5G smartphone. Addressing shareholders, Mukesh Ambani said, "Google and Jio are partnering to build just such a smartphone Operating System right here in India. As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone. Jio is committed to providing affordable 4G devices to more than 300 million feature phone users in India."

Speaking about the deal, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Reliance Industries, and Jio Platforms, in particular, deserves a good deal of credit for India’s digital transformation. The pace and scale of digital transformation in India are hugely inspiring for us and reinforce our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere."