#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

GNFC gets demand notice for telecom dues of Rs 15,000 crore

Updated : January 02, 2020 03:04 PM IST

GNFC receives demand notice from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directing it to deposit telecom service dues of Rs 15,019.97 crore before January 23, 2020.
The company is presently examining the demand notice and Supreme Court's AGR judgment
GNFC gets demand notice for telecom dues of Rs 15,000 crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV