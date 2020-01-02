Business
GNFC gets demand notice for telecom dues of Rs 15,000 crore
Updated : January 02, 2020 03:04 PM IST
GNFC receives demand notice from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directing it to deposit telecom service dues of Rs 15,019.97 crore before January 23, 2020.
The company is presently examining the demand notice and Supreme Court's AGR judgment
