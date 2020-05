American private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms. This will be the fourth big investment in Jio Platforms in as many weeks.

The Rs 6,598 crore investment in the Indian telecom major marks General Atlantic’s largest investment in Asia.

Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.