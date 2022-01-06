Fresh blow to Vodafone Idea: High Court stays order on number portability

In a blow to Vodafone Idea, the Delhi High Court has stayed the order of an appellate tribunal preventing the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from taking coercive action against the telecom company for allowing only subscribers with certain tariff plans to port out, a report by The Economic Times said.

On December 7, TRAI had ordered telecom companies to allow subscribers to use mobile number portability (MNP) irrespective of their prepaid or postpaid tariff plans. Vodafone Idea had appealed to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the order. Later that month, TDSAT stayed the telecom regulator’s orders, following which TRAI appealed to the Delhi High Court.

Earlier, Reliance Jio Infocomm had alleged that Airtel and Vodafone Idea had tariff plans that did not allow consumers below a certain pricing threshold to port out to another network, ET had reported.

According to Jio, Vodafone Idea’s new tariff structure for prepaid customers raised the price of SMS services plan to Rs 179 from Rs 149 earlier, which would discourage subscribers to port out to a new network. This is not being compliant with the MNP Regulations, 2009, that requires telecom operators to provide port-out SMS facility for all mobile users, irrespective of tariff plans.

To avail MNP service, a subscriber has to send an SMS to their service provider first. Upon receiving the approval for the MNP request, the customer may have to wait for three to five days to move to a rival telco, while retaining the same number.

“I am of the prima facie view that the direction of TRAI of December 7 will in no way take away the freedom granted to Vodafone to fix the tariff plans," Justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court said.

The high court blow to loss-making Vodafone Idea comes at a time when the third-largest telco is trying to prevent its customers from porting out to rival networks. The company, which had 408 million users in August 2018, ended the September quarter with 253 million users.