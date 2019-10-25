Business
Fresh blow to telcos: Supreme Court asks Bharti, Voda-Idea to pay Rs 92,000 crore license fee dues in 3 months
Updated : October 25, 2019 10:01 PM IST
The 3-month window would mean that Bharti would have to cough up Rs 21,682 crore
Voda Idea will have to pay Rs 28,300 crore within 3 months
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more