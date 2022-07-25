R Chandrashekhar said, "We need to bear in mind that given India's economy, 5G services could become critical for meeting important social sector and economic sector needs, whether it is healthcare or education or skilling in areas like that."

Chandrashekhar said, "We need to bear in mind that given India's economy, 5G services could become critical for meeting important social sector and economic sector needs, whether it is healthcare or education or skilling in areas like that."

"It would be rather unfortunate if telecom companies limit their rollout, because of financial constraints and not because of lack of the business case," he said, referring to the necessary investments.

The much-awaited auction for telecom spectrum, including for 5G airwaves, will begin on Tuesday. The auctions will offer a total of 72,097.85 MHz (or 72 Ghz) of spectrum for a 20-year term.

Given the adequate spectrum availability and the small number of bidders, Chandrashekhar does not anticipate vigorous bidding. However, he stated that it would be interesting to see how 5G spectrum will be allocated to larger businesses.

Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will be the four bidders in the upcoming auction.

Regarding the Adani Group, he made a note of the company's presence in the infrastructure sector and stated that "there is no doubt that they have their own needs for communication setup to service their infrastructure — whether it is airports or seaports or other such areas".

"As far as the Adani Group is concerned, I think I would see it as largely intended to service their own interests without any further delay because the other process may take a longer while," he added.

He further said t he 20-year period and payment in equal instalments effectively means that the payment is staggered over a longer period. "The stress on the balance sheets, additional stress would be low. There is also an exit ramp after 10 years in case all the calculations go completely wrong which cuts down the element of the risk," he informed.

