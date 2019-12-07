#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
For pre-paid customers, Airtel removes cap on free outgoing call to other networks

Updated : December 07, 2019 08:10 PM IST

The company had earlier capped outgoing calls to network of another telecom operator to 1,000 minutes in case of plans with 28 days validity.
The company on December 1 announced new plans under which call and data charges became dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 50 percent from December 3.
With the removal of limit, Airtel's new 399 plans with 56 days validity become cheaper than that of Reliance Jio plan at the same price.
cnbc two logos
