Telecom
Five key takeaways from Trai's October 2019 data on mobile subscribers
Updated : January 01, 2020 03:43 PM IST
Reliance Jio active subscribers rose by 14.4 million to 304 million in October 19.
Vodafone Idea's subscriber losses decelerated to 0.7 million against an average decline of 11 million in the last six months.
In broadband space, total wireless broadband subscriber base grew by 18.7 million in October 19 and stood at 644 million.
