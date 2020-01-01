Telecom

Five key takeaways from Trai's October 2019 data on mobile subscribers

Updated : January 01, 2020 03:43 PM IST

Reliance Jio active subscribers rose by 14.4 million to 304 million in October 19.

Vodafone Idea's subscriber losses decelerated to 0.7 million against an average decline of 11 million in the last six months.