Fitch revises outlook on Bharti Airtel to Negative; affirms rating at 'BBB-'

Updated : June 22, 2020 03:35 PM IST

Fitch forecasts that Bharti Airtel's FY21 revenue and EBITDA growth would remain robust at around 10-15 percent.
The rating agency expects Bharti Airtel's Indian mobile segment's revenue to rise by at least 15-20 percent on higher tariffs amid easing competition.
