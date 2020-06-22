Telecom Fitch revises outlook on Bharti Airtel to Negative; affirms rating at 'BBB-' Updated : June 22, 2020 03:35 PM IST Fitch forecasts that Bharti Airtel's FY21 revenue and EBITDA growth would remain robust at around 10-15 percent. The rating agency expects Bharti Airtel's Indian mobile segment's revenue to rise by at least 15-20 percent on higher tariffs amid easing competition. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply