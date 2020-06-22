Fitch revises outlook on Bharti Airtel to Negative; affirms rating at 'BBB-'

Rating agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Bharti Airtel’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'.

Fitch affirmed Bharti's senior unsecured rating and Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV's senior unsecured guaranteed bonds at 'BBB-', and Network i2i Limited's subordinated perpetual bond's rating at 'BB'.

The negative outlook follows Fitch’s revision of the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable on June 18.

“The change in the Outlook does not indicate a change in our view of Bharti's underlying credit profile, but rather reflects the heightened probability that India's Country Ceiling could be lowered to 'BB+' - which would then constrain Bharti's FC IDR and senior issue ratings,” Fitch said.

The rating agency forecast that Bharti Airtel's FY21 revenue and EBITDA growth would remain robust at around 10-15 percent, driven by improvement in the Indian wireless market and continued strong growth in African markets, despite the slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. “However, growth will be slower than our previous expectations of 20-22 percent, due to lower data growth and weaker economic activity amid the pandemic in India and Africa,” the rating agency said.

Fitch expects Bharti Airtel's Indian mobile segment's revenue to rise by at least 15-20 percent on higher tariffs amid easing of competition, as the industry's revenue market share increasingly consolidates with Bharti and Reliance Jio.

On the AGR dues, the rating agency assumes the balance demand of $2.3 billion to be paid by the company in its FY21 leverage estimates.

Fitch expects the company to generate small positive free cash flow in FY21, excluding the one-time payment for spectrum potentially to be auctioned in FY21, as capex/revenue is likely to decline to around 22-25 percent on lower core capex, interest costs and the government's two-year moratorium on the payment of existing spectrum dues.