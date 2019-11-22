Fitch keeps 'Negative' outlook on telecom sector over heightened financial risks
Updated : November 22, 2019 01:31 PM IST
Fitch has a negative outlook on the sector for 2020 primarily due to heightened financial risk associated with the large unpaid AGR-related dues.
The government’s plan to suspend payment of deferred spectrum dues for two years will ease cash flow pressure on all three telcos.
Jio is likely to benefit more from the tariff hikes as it is rapidly gaining market share.
