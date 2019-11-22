#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Fitch keeps 'Negative' outlook on telecom sector over heightened financial risks

Updated : November 22, 2019 01:31 PM IST

Fitch has a negative outlook on the sector for 2020 primarily due to heightened financial risk associated with the large unpaid AGR-related dues.
The government’s plan to suspend payment of deferred spectrum dues for two years will ease cash flow pressure on all three telcos.
Jio is likely to benefit more from the tariff hikes as it is rapidly gaining market share.
Fitch keeps 'Negative' outlook on telecom sector over heightened financial risks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV