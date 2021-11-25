0

Fitch affirms Bharti Airtel at 'BBB-'; outlook negative

By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Fitch has affirmed Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', the statement noted.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The outlook on the IDR is negative, Fitch Ratings said in a statement. Fitch has also affirmed Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV's senior unsecured guaranteed bonds at 'BBB-' and Network i2i Limited's subordinated perpetual bond at 'BB'.
"The negative outlook does not reflect our view of Bharti's underlying credit profile - which has been improving on strong growth in Indian and African wireless operations - but rather the heightened probability that India's (BBB-/Negative) Country Ceiling of 'BBB-' could be lowered to 'BB+'," the statement said. "Such an action would constrain Bharti's IDR and senior issue ratings to BB+," it added.
First Published:  IST
