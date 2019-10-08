#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Finance ministry suggests shutting down BSNL and MTNL, says report

Updated : October 08, 2019 11:01 AM IST

The finance ministry has suggested that ailing public sector undertakings Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) be shut down.
The development comes after the finance ministry rejected the proposal of the department of telecommunications (DoT) to pump in a massive Rs 74,000 crore to revive the ailing PSUs.
The cost of closure won't be as high as Rs 95,000 crore as argued by the DoT earlier.
