Farm protest: Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

Updated : December 28, 2020 07:01 PM IST

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
The attacks have impacted telecom services and operators are struggling to maintain services in absence of action by law enforcement agencies, the source said.
