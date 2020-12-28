Agriculture Farm protest: Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab Updated : December 28, 2020 07:01 PM IST More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws. The attacks have impacted telecom services and operators are struggling to maintain services in absence of action by law enforcement agencies, the source said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply