Business Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance's Jio Platforms for 10% stake Updated : April 22, 2020 08:14 AM IST RIL Chairman Mukhesh Ambani said the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realize PM Modi's 'Digital India' Mission The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization