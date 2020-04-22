  • SENSEX
Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance's Jio Platforms for 10% stake

Updated : April 22, 2020 08:14 AM IST

RIL Chairman Mukhesh Ambani said the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realize PM Modi's ‘Digital India’ Mission
The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization

