Mother of all deals between Facebook and Reliance Jio has many layers to it which may catapult the digital revolution in India to a higher level.

Facebook India managing director Ajit Mohan, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar said, "Jio has played a huge role in setting the foundation for the digital transformation in India in the last 4-5 years. Just between 2016 and now, more people have come online in the shortest period in any country and Jio's model of affordable access to broadband is a big enabler of that."

Mohan said, "Helping to digitise 60 million small businesses in the country and bring them to the online ecosystem. There will be a commercial partnership between Jio, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp for JioMart. Parties envisage WhatsApp to further strengthen Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform JioMart and they together target seamless Kirana transaction with JioMart using WhatsApp."

On the evolving usage of WhatsApp, Ajit said, "People are using it to discover a lot of products, there’s a lot of interaction and engagement on WhatsApp in terms of trying to locate the nearest store or even in the context of last few weeks people essentially using WhatsApp to find ways to order products. For us, this collaboration is to explore a way to structure that and reduce the friction."