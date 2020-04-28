  • SENSEX
Facebook-Jio deal underlines tremendous resilience, vitality of the sector: BIF

Updated : April 28, 2020 07:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries last week announced that social media giant Facebook was investing $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in its subsidiary Jio.
The investment makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.
