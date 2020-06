The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case till June 18 and asked the telecom companies to file their replies on how they plan to pay their remaining dues with the roadmap ahead.

The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench of the court was hearing the issue of allowing telecom firms to pay the massive AGR dues in a staggered manner over 20 years.

The top court hit out at telecom companies, saying they "profited" during the lockdown, but did not elaborate on its comment.

While the matter has been deferred to next Thursday, the apex court struck down the government's demand of seeking Rs 4 lakh crore from PSUs for telecom licences.

Here’s an explainer to help you understand the AGR case:

What is AGR?

AGR is a fee-sharing mechanism between government and the telcos who shifted to 'revenue-sharing fee' model in 1999, from the 'fixed license fee' model. In this course, telcos are supposed to share a percentage of AGR with the government.

Why the dispute?

The dispute between the telcos and the government has been mainly on the definition of AGR. The two sides were locked in a legal battle over the definition of AGR for more than a decade. While the government says that AGR includes all revenues from both telecom as well as non-telecom services, the operators suggest that it should include only the revenue from core services. On October 24, 2019, the top court widened the definition of AGR to include the government's view.

The October 2019 verdict

In a massive setback for telecom companies, the SC rejected their definition of AGR and exposed the firms to demands by the Department of Telecom (DoT) of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The court ordered to include all revenues, except for termination fee and roaming charges, as a part of the AGR.

Where do the dues stand now?

The total amount due as per the Department of Telecom's submission to the Supreme Court is Rs 119,292 crore. So far telecom players have paid Rs 25,896 crore. The balance payment of Rs 93,520 crore remains due.

Out of its total dues of Rs 43,980 crore, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore so far while Rs 25,976 crore is still remaining. Vodafone Idea's dues are the highest at Rs 58,254 crore of which the company has paid Rs 6,354 crore and the balance due is Rs 51,400 crore.

The dues of Tata Teleservices stand at Rs 16,798 crore of which it has paid Rs 4,197 crore, while Jio’s dues are at Rs 194.7 crore all of which have already been paid by the company.

What next?

The DoT in March had moved the Supreme Court proposing staggered payment over 20 years for telecom companies to pay the dues as it believes immediate payment could result in possible bankruptcies and could potentially hurt crores of customers.

Based on the reply filed by the telecom companies, the Supreme Court will take a decision on whether to allow the firms to pay their dues in a staggered manner over 20 years or not.

The court will next hear the case on June 18.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.