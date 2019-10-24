Explained: Supreme Court upholds Government's demand of Rs 92,641 crore in licence fee from telecom companies
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:40 PM IST
The government and the telecom companies were locked in a legal battle in the 14-year-old case over the definition of AGR, on the basis of which the telecom department calculates levies payable by companies.
With the judgement, the SC has exposed the incumbent telcos to potential demands by Department of Telecom (DoT) of up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.
