Explained: Supreme Court upholds Government's demand of Rs 92,641 crore in licence fee from telecom companies

The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

The government and the telecom companies were locked in a legal battle in the 14-year-old case over the definition of AGR, on the basis of which the telecom department calculates levies payable by companies.

With the judgement, the SC has exposed the incumbent telcos to potential demands by Department of Telecom (DoT) of up to Rs 92,641 crore.

The case pertained the definition of AGR on which telcom companies pay licence fee of 8 percent.

SC has prescribed new definition of AGR and held all revenues accruing to telcom companies constitute as AGR.

So, even dividend income, rental income, interest income etc to be considered as revenues for calculation of licence fee.

Amount payable as per Govt affidavit dated July 17, 2019 is Rs 92,641 crore.

Off the total amount of Rs 92, 641 crore, penalty and interest constitutes Rs 10,923 crore and Rs 58,528 crore, respectively.



Bharti Airtel at Rs 21682 crore



Vodafone-Idea at Rs 28308 crore



Reliance Communications at Rs 16456 crore



Tata group at Rs 9987 crore



Aircel at Rs 7852 crore



BSNL at Rs 2098 crore



Telenor at Rs 1950 crore



Reliance Jio at Rs 13 crore



What is AGR?

The AGR is divided into spectrum usage charges and licensing fees, pegged between 3-5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

As per DoT, the charges are calculated based on all revenues earned by a telco – including non-telecom related sources such as deposit interests and asset sales. Telcos, on their part, insist that AGR should comprise only the revenues generated from telecom services.

Implications

This judgement will have a bearing on spectrum usage charges (SUC) case which involves a payout of Rs 41,000 crore -- the money telcom companies owe to the government as per today's ruling by the SC.

The scuffle so far

The saga has been on since 2005 when the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) challenged the government’s definition for AGR calculation.

Later in 2015, the TDSAT said AGR included all receipts except capital receipts and revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on the sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income, etc.

The regulator has also included forex adjustment under AGR apart from ruling that licenses fee will not be charged twice on the same income. It, however, exempted bad debt, foreign exchange fluctuations, and sale of scrap to be calculated for AGR.

Notably, several individual cases are pending with various High Courts in India, and a single-judge bench of the Tripura High Court ruled in 2018 that the revenue of telcos from 'non-licensed activities' could not be included while computing a carriers’ AGR.

The government, however, has also raised the issue of under-reporting of revenues to duck charges. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) called out telcos for understating revenues to the tune of Rs 61,064.5 crore.

In a review of telecoms between FY10-11 and FY14-15 (inclusive of now-defunct or acquired companies such as Idea Cellular, Aircel, Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices), it was found that they had understated income by Rs 46,045.75 crore from 2006-07 till 2009-10.

Telecom executives have pointed out that the financially dire state of the sector is the reason to limit levies on companies.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has in its recommendation paper agreed on many of the sector’s demands such as the exclusion of income from dividend and capital gains on account of profit on the sale of assets and securities.