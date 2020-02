The Department of Telecom will initiate action against telecom firms for non-compliance with the Supreme Court and its own order to submit adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, people aware of the development told CNBC-Awaaz. The DoT's order was issued on Friday.

The telecom firms have not made the payment despite a DoT order asking for submission of their dues by 11.59 pm on February 14.

The DoT may consider action on telecom firms, with bank guarantees likely to be the first step. The telecom operators have been sent five notices to comply with AGR payment obligations.

The DoT may initiate action against telcos as per licensing agreement.

A notice for the Rajasthan circle dated February 14 intimated that non-compliance will mean action under licensing agreement. '

The notice marked to all telecom service providers under Rajasthan telecom circle states: "If the dues are not paid immediately, necessary action will be taken in terms of the provisions of License Agreement without any further notice.

"This issues with approval of CCA Rajasthan, Jaipur."

The notice was signed by assistant controller (revenue).