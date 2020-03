The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) moved the Supreme Court (SC) on March 16 seeking a 20-year window for payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom operators. The DoT has cited the adverse impact on the telecom and banking sectors as a key reason behind the petition.

It has sought the SC's approval of the formula that was used to calculate the AGR dues by telcos. The formula was arrived at after detailed deliberations with the Union Cabinet.

In the petition, the department has sought a modification to the AGR judgment and subsequent orders. It also wants the telcos to be able to make the payments in a staggered manner over the next 20 years.

The DoT clarified that its order directing no coercive action against telcos was not passed with any ulterior motive. Once it realised its mistake, the DoT withdrew its order, which was after the last AGR hearing.