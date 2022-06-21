A report by telecom hardware company Ericsson released on Tuesday said that by 2027, 40 percent of subscribers in India will be on 5G networks. The report also estimates that by 2027, 56 percent of total mobile traffic in India will be carried by 5G networks. At a global level, the report expects 4.4 billion 5G users, accounting for nearly 50 percent of global subscribers, by 2027.

On June 8, a letter written by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) to the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had argued against the allocation of spectrum for private, captive networks. Interestingly, the letter argued that “barely any revenue” was expected from retail customers, that “revenue enhancement” can only happen from the enterprise segment and that this is where the business case lies.

Chief Analyst at research firm Omdia and the author of the Ericsson Mobility Report, Camille Mendler, said that Indian telcos were being “misdirected” and “delusional” while placing their bets on the enterprise segment. She argued that merely 1 percent of global 5G revenue is attributable to enterprises. She reasoned that the enterprise hysteria is not borne out by revenue. She also warned that returns on investment may prove to be tricky if telcos are gearing their networks toward enterprises.

However, the report does acknowledge that enterprises have a keen interest in 5G. As per the report, 53 percent of Indian companies are hoping to start using 5G within the next 12 months. A further 31 percent expect to be using 5G networks by 2024. The report reveals that Indian companies are using learnings during the pandemic to accelerate digitisation. ​

With PTI Inputs