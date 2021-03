Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has launched a new network programmability tool, called 5G Core Policy Studio, which would enable communications service providers to capture 5G revenue more easily. The tool handles the central management of all core network policies and is fully integrated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, a company release said.

📢 Big day today! #5G is rolling out worldwide, and the demand for innovative services is increasing - FAST🏃 Can CSPs design custom made services to cope, in a quick and easy way? Now they can. Introducing our new #Ericsson 5G Core Policy Studio ⚡ https://t.co/w3kaXNzFJb pic.twitter.com/kPa5OgD8Yf — Ericsson (@ericsson) March 23, 2021

In another tweet, the company said that the core network policy control is "just a lot smarter, easier and more beneficial for communications service providers".

What is the 5G Core Policy Studio tool?

The 5G Core Policy Studio tool is a central provisioning engine that works at the core of the network. It enables access and control of all policies that manage different 5G and 4G services through an easy-to-use graphical user interface.

Testing by the company showed that the 5G Core Policy Studio tool can deliver savings of up to 70 percent in policy configuration operational expenditures, compared to executing a similar network configuration without the tool.

Monica Zethzon, the head of solution area cloud packet core in Ericsson, said that with the 5G Core Policy Studio, the company will be able to provide tailored connectivity services across its customer base. “Ericsson’s 5G Core Policy Studio is a network programmability tool to adapt service performance depending on conditions such as the type of subscription, time of day, service area or device location,” the company release quoted Zethzon as saying.