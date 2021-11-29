Elon Musk’s Starlink faces license hurdle, govt advises against booking services

Elon Musk's Starlink is facing license hurdles in India, with the government advising citizens against booking its services as the satellite-internet provider does not comply with India's regulatory framework. The government said Starlink cannot offer satellite-based internet services in the country without obtaining a license.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has clarified Starlink is not a “licensee” and directed the company to comply with India's regulatory framework. The department has also directed Starlink to stop bookings of the services.

Starlink is a satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX. It aims to provide satellite internet access to most of the Earth. The company had registered in India in November and had begun advertising, gearing to launch the services.

The company had launched a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, according to a Reuters report. The local unit would help Starlink apply for licenses to provide communication services ranging from broadband to satellite.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 percent owned subsidiary in India," Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink India's company director had said in a public post.

The company had begun accepting pre-orders for the beta version with a fully refundable deposit of Rs 7,400. However, the government said the company is not licensed to offer the services being advertised to the public.

According to Bhargava, the company has crossed 5,000 pre-orders in India.

SpaceX's entry into the Indian market has been facing challenges ever since March 2021 when an industry body representing rivals like Amazon, Google, OneWeb (backed by Bharti Airtel), Facebook, among others wrote to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India )TRAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The application asked them to stop SpaceX from pre-selling its internet services in the country, claiming it does not have a valid license to do so.