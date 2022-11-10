    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Hometelecom News

    Govt extends deadline to share comments on draft Telecommunications Bill, 2022

    Despite the ministry's notice that comments from the general public, different stakeholders, and industry groups were expected by November 10, 2022, it received several requests from various parties asking for a deferral in the submission of comments.

    The ministry of communication in a notification on Thursday said it has decided to extend until November 20 the deadline for comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, which was posted on the DoT website on September 21, 2022.

    "In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the Ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November 2022," the Ministry said in a notification.
    The Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022 was introduced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in an effort to replace the current legislative framework in India that governs the industry.
    The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950— three laws presently enacted by the government and regulating the telecom sector— will be consolidated under the proposed bill.
    The regulations outlined in the Bill would monitor the voice, video, and data communication services provided by over-the-top platforms like WhatsApp and require them to seek a licence from the government in order to conduct business similarly to other telecom operators.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
