The office of Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday shot off another letter to chief secretaries of all states, seeking cooperation for continuity of telecom operations, stressing on the importance of telecom infrastructure.

This letter by the DoT secretary comes after a similar letter that was addressed to all chief secretaries of states on March 21. In the earlier letter, the DoT had appealed to states and union territories to be sensitive to the importance of telecom industry and to deem it as an essential item.

In the latest letter, the DoT secretary states that telecom infrastructure is critical for ensuring communication services. The letter also stresses on the importance of broadband, internet and e-commerce services, which are enabled through telecom sector.

Citing the role played by the telecom sector, the letter red-flagged how DoT had received reports of local authorities in various states enforcing closure of network operation centres, call centres of telcos due to lockdown orders. DoT secretary has appealed to the the states and union territories to ensure that necessary and suitable instructions are passed to field level officers to avoid closure of telecom services.