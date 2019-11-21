Business
DoT suggest telcos to take steps to up ARPUs via tariff hike
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:02 AM IST
A 15-20 percent gradual hike has been suggested to partly tide over the current AGR fallout scenario.
Airtel and Vodafone Idea have to pay Rs 83,000 crore together for the AGR dues of 14 years.
The price per GB of data plummeted to Rs 11.78 at the end of 2018 from Rs 226 in 2015.
