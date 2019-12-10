Business
DoT orders telcos not to delay payment of AGR
Updated : December 10, 2019 02:31 PM IST
The DoT has asked telecom companies to seek clarifications by December 13 on any doubts they may have regarding the recent Supreme Court judgment.
The government recently made it clear that the AGR order will be applicable to all telecom licensees, which includes companies such as GAIL, RailTel, PowerGrid and others.
