The Department of Telecom (DoT) is considering measures to help improve network to match increase in demand and ease compliance burdens for the telecom operators, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Telecom operators have seen a significant demand uptick with work from home becoming the new normal in the times of COVID-19. But increased demand means higher surge in traffic which means network congestion.

Telecom operators and Cellular Operators Association of India had submitted a slew of demands to DoT last month to ease the burden on the system.

The expected cumulative daily traffic increase is expected to be from 250 petabytes in December 2019 to 380 petabytes currently.

One of the demands was allowing backhaul spectrum. 'Backhaul spectrum' is used for augmenting signals between mobile towers whereas 'access spectrum' is used for transmitting signal to consumers/ mobile phones.

In 2018 TRAI had floated a paper, after consulting with telecom operators, pushing for backhaul spectrum to be allowed to be allocated without actions as the pricing is based on administered price.

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that the DoT is reviewing that demand and may allow for additional backhaul spectrum for telecom operators based on their need. "Backhaul spectrum of 11-20 ghz is given out at administered price and less complicated than access spectrum to allocate. DoT is studying the demands presented by individual telecom operators. They have even asked the operators to send a detailed review of where they are facing congestion. They may allow for additional backhaul spectrum to be allocated if they believe that it will be beneficial for the nation as it will help enhance mobile phone signal carrying capacity between two towers thereby reducing call drops and improving voice & data quality," said the sources.

The usage of backhaul system is also different. Access spectrum is like a cloud and the usage is area wise whereas the usage of backhaul spectrum is point to point. That's why additional access spectrum allocation is difficult.

The DoT has struck down the demand by a few select operators for additional 5-10 mhz spectrum to tide through the pandemic period. "The big contention was the pricing of access spectrum and allocating it," added the source.