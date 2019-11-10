DoT mulls lower base prices for spectrum auction

The Department of Telecom's (DoT) plans to hold the spectrum auction before the fiscal has not been put off and discussions are on to lower the auction prices to make it affordable for telecom companies, according to official sources.
There could be up to a 35 percent reduction in spectrum auction prices though the matter is still under discussion, the sources said.
The DoT is of the opinion that the present situation of the telecom companies are not congenial for them to bid at the current prices. Indian spectrum prices are the highest in the world.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more