DoT mulls lower base prices for spectrum auction

Updated : November 10, 2019 05:07 PM IST

The Department of Telecom's (DoT) plans to hold the spectrum auction before the fiscal has not been put off and discussions are on to lower the auction prices to make it affordable for telecom companies, according to official sources.
There could be up to a 35 percent reduction in spectrum auction prices though the matter is still under discussion, the sources said.
The DoT is of the opinion that the present situation of the telecom companies are not congenial for them to bid at the current prices. Indian spectrum prices are the highest in the world.
