Legal
DoT moves Supreme Court against Bharti Airtel-Tata Teleservices merger
Updated : July 03, 2019 01:11 PM IST
The DoT plea seeks a bank guarantee for Rs 7,000 crore and an upfront payment of Rs 1,288 crore for one-time spectrum charges (OTSC).
The two telcos on Tuesday announced the merger of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices with Bharti Airtel.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more