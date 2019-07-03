DoT moves Supreme Court against Bharti Airtel-Tata Teleservices merger

The telecom department moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the merger of Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, reiterating the demand of Rs 8,300 crore from the former in spectrum dues.

The apex court agreed to hear DoT's plea on July 8.

The plea seeks a bank guarantee for Rs 7,000 crore and an upfront payment of Rs 1,288 crore for one-time spectrum charges (OTSC).

The two telcos on Tuesday announced the merger of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices with Bharti Airtel. The merger only required the DoT's approval.

The telecom department also moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order which allowed a partial stay on Rs 8,300 crore bank guarantee demand before the merger.

The Tribunal asked the DoT to take on record the merger of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Bharti Hexacom Ltd with the de-merged undertaking of Tata Teleservices.

It also asked Airtel to submit within four weeks half of the Rs 1,287.97 crore demand raised by DoT as OTSC for Chennai circle licence extension from November 30, 2014, to September 27, 2021. It also allowed the merging companies to "operationalise the spectrum and undertake other consequential activities".

Airtel had in May submitted a Rs 644 crore bank guarantee with the TDSAT for the Tata Tele merger.