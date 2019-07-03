#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
DoT moves Supreme Court against Bharti Airtel-Tata Teleservices merger

Updated : July 03, 2019 01:11 PM IST

The DoT plea seeks a bank guarantee for Rs 7,000 crore and an upfront payment of Rs 1,288 crore for one-time spectrum charges (OTSC). 
The two telcos on Tuesday announced the merger of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices with Bharti Airtel.
DoT moves Supreme Court against Bharti Airtel-Tata Teleservices merger
